TOKYO -- When North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin last week, Kim's first train stop was not Vladivostok, where Putin attended an international conference, but a spaceport in Amur Oblast.

A month earlier, Moscow had used the Vostochny Cosmodrome to launch its first moon mission in nearly half a century. The Luna-25 rover later crashed onto the moon's surface, according to reports.