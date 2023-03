TOKYO -- The final policy board meeting of Haruhiko Kuroda's decade at the helm of the Bank of Japan ended Friday with no further surprises from a governor who had become known for them.

Some had been on guard for one last unexpected policy shift after December's unanticipated move to let 10-year Japanese government bond yields trade in a wider band. The quiet finish reflected an awareness at the central bank that past surprises under Kuroda's leadership had not been well received.