Liz Truss: Ignominious exit ignites U.K. succession race

TOKYO -- Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after 44 days in office, the shortest term in British history. Her ignominious exit was triggered by a cabinet mutiny, a crisis of market confidence in the government's budget plans, and a total breakdown of discipline in the ruling Conservative Party.

Truss's forced resignation means the U.K. will have its fifth prime minister in six years. Such political turnover is unprecedented in the postwar era, prompting the Economist to brand the U.K. "Britaly," a tongue-in-cheek comparison with Italy which has had 59 prime ministers since 1945.