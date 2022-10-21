ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Comment

Liz Truss: Ignominious exit ignites U.K. succession race

Rishi Sunak seen as front-runner but Boris Johnson cannot be ruled out

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation in London on Oct. 20, 2022.    © Reuters
LIONEL BARBER, Contributing writer | Europe

TOKYO -- Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after 44 days in office, the shortest term in British history. Her ignominious exit was triggered by a cabinet mutiny, a crisis of market confidence in the government's budget plans, and a total breakdown of discipline in the ruling Conservative Party.

Truss's forced resignation means the U.K. will have its fifth prime minister in six years. Such political turnover is unprecedented in the postwar era, prompting the Economist to brand the U.K. "Britaly," a tongue-in-cheek comparison with Italy which has had 59 prime ministers since 1945.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close