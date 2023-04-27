Macron's Taiwan comments expose muddled China policy

LONDON/PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron's call for Europe to steer clear of a Taiwan conflict -- rooted in France's pride and deep-seated resistance to following America's lead -- has raised questions about where he and Paris really stand on China.

The furor started in early April, during an interview on Macron's flight back from China. Speaking about a hypothetical crisis over Taiwan, he said: "The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction."