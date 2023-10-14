Multilateral action key in fight against China's economic coercion

TOKYO -- China continues to ban all seafood imports from Japan, maintaining its de facto economic "sanctions" against the country. Beijing imposed the ban in response to the release of treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

At the International Atomic Energy Agency's general conference in late September, the Chinese delegation called the discharged water "nuclear-contaminated wastewater." No other major countries condemned Japan in such strong language at the meeting.