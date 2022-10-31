ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Comment

Najib's resurgence likely key to Malaysia's general election

Will scandal-ridden ex-PM's growing appeal with young help ruling UMNO?

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who lost an appeal of his conviction on embezzlement charges in August, remains politically popular.    © Reuters
TORU TAKAHASHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | Malaysia

TOKYO -- Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov. 19, with the counting of votes to take place the same day.

The 15th general election since the country's independence in 1957 will be a four-way race. The first contestant is the ruling United Malays National Organization (UMNO), to which Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob belongs, headed by former Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. There are also two coalitions, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and former Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, respectively. A coalition formed by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will also take part.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close