Najib's resurgence likely key to Malaysia's general election

TOKYO -- Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov. 19, with the counting of votes to take place the same day.

The 15th general election since the country's independence in 1957 will be a four-way race. The first contestant is the ruling United Malays National Organization (UMNO), to which Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob belongs, headed by former Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. There are also two coalitions, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and former Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, respectively. A coalition formed by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will also take part.