TOKYO -- U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late June, but their demonstration of growing solidarity and cooperation was somehow not convincing.

On June 22, after meeting with Modi at the White House, Biden touted U.S.-Indian ties as being "among the most consequential in the world ... stronger, closer and more dynamic than anytime in history." Standing next to him at a joint news conference, Modi agreed.