Paternity leave in Japan: No time for baby steps

TOKYO -- While the Nikkei Stock Average rebounded to its highest point since 1991 this month, Japan's birthrate shows no sign of picking up.

Japan has been searching for ways to halt its falling birthrate since 1990, after the country's fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman gives birth to in her lifetime -- dropped to a record-low of 1.57 the previous year.

But the birthrate has continued to drift downward, reaching 1.36 last year, with the number of babies born in 2019 reaching a new low of 860,000. In Japan, having have fewer babies has become the norm.

There is no panacea, however. To solve the problem, young people need to have more babies, but nobody will choose to have children to help arrest the country's sliding birthrate. What is important is building a society in which young people feel secure about their futures.

That is not where Japan finds itself today, but we cannot afford to give up. To build a society in which young people can live without fear and have a hopeful future, two conditions must be met.

First, we have to help young job seekers. Japan's employment "ice age" of the 1990s and early 2000s set the course for current fertility trends. Many people of that generation put off marriage and starting families because they had trouble finding stable jobs.

Japan’s birthrate has continued to fall over the past 30 years. Nevertheless, waiting lists for publicly funded day care remain long.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, young people are again anxious. A new ice age could have a serious long-term impact on the nation's birthrate. It is necessary for the public and private sectors to work together to create job opportunities for young people.

Second, Japan needs to encourage businesses to create workplaces that are more tolerant of diverse ways of life. It also needs to promote a new style of working so that people can achieve a better work-life balance. While the number of working couples is increasing, the Japanese workplace remains rigid as a whole and lacks diversity. This makes it hard for many couples to raise children. For example, only around 7% of male employees with newborns take paternity leave. There is still a lot of peer pressure not to take time off from work.

It was thus notable when the government began urging new fathers on its payroll to take at least one month of paternity leave. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was chief cabinet secretary at the time, was instrumental in that drive. "Work-style" reforms will not happen on their own. Efforts to challenge the conventional wisdom are needed to bring about change.

Suga vowed to address the country's declining birthrate in his first policy speech since taking office as prime minister in September. He called on fathers to take a larger role in child rearing and promised to further promote paternity leave. He also vowed to work to cut the number of children on waiting lists for day care and to improve insurance coverage for fertility treatments.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vows to address the country’s declining birthrate in his first policy speech to parliament in October.

The pandemic is taking an emotional toll on mothers before and after childbirth. Engaging the private sector is crucial to reversing the nation's declining birthrate.

Support for young people and work-style reforms offer an upside for companies. Rethinking traditional practices such as simultaneous recruiting of new graduates and seniority-based compensation has the potential not only to broaden opportunities for young workers but also to breathe new life into business. Public and private efforts to help youth sharpen their skills will also contribute to "putting the right people in the right place" in society.

COVID-19 is forcing Japanese companies to rethink their work style and environment. Promoting digital transformation and remote work will not only help companies grow but also encourage male employees to participate more fully in child rearing through paternity leave. Having more working parents on the job will also be a plus from the standpoint of diversity.

The pandemic is having a profound impact on young people. According to the health ministry, the number of pregnancies in Japan fell sharply in the first seven months of the year, particularly from May to July. If this trend continues, some experts predict the number of births will sink below 800,000 next year.

Falling birthrates may affect younger parents the most, but addressing the issue requires all of society to adapt.

It has been 31 years since Japan began taking public policy measures to combat the falling birthrate. Two years after those efforts began, in 1992, the White Paper on National Life was already talking about the issue as a major problem. The paper stressed the importance of work-style reforms, including greater paternal participation in child rearing and shorter work hours.

It is high time for Japan to get serious about tackling this decadeslong problem.