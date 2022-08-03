ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Pelosi's Taiwan visit is a move without a strategy

U.S. House speaker's initiative lacks consistency with Biden policy toward China

A billboard welcomes U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, Taiwan, on Aug 2. Pelosi is the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island.   © AP
MASAHIRO OKOSHI, Nikkei Washington bureau chief | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Deterring China's efforts to alter the status quo in the South and East China seas ultimately comes down to U.S. power. Whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan advances those efforts is questionable.

Her visit, against the advice of the military, may have brought forward the risk of a U.S.-China crisis when preparations in Taiwan and Japan are not yet adequate. In terms of what it aims to accomplish within the broader context of U.S.-China relations, Pelosi's visit is lacking in any apparent strategic component.

