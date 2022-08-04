Pelosi's Taiwan visit signals start of drawn-out U.S.-China struggle

TOKYO -- Beijing's angry reaction to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan illustrates how the U.S. and China have now entered a long tunnel of confrontation that does not let either side back down.

But the current tension over Taiwan, the self-ruled democratic island viewed by mainland China as a breakaway province, is not the cause but a result of their intense rivalry. The two superpowers are competing to control the international order, and the struggle likely will last for 10 or 20 years.