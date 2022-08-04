ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Pelosi's Taiwan visit signals start of drawn-out U.S.-China struggle

Both sides grow distrustful of the other's worldview

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on July 28, with both sides doubling down on their positions on Taiwan. (Source photos by Reuters)
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | China

TOKYO -- Beijing's angry reaction to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan illustrates how the U.S. and China have now entered a long tunnel of confrontation that does not let either side back down.

But the current tension over Taiwan, the self-ruled democratic island viewed by mainland China as a breakaway province, is not the cause but a result of their intense rivalry. The two superpowers are competing to control the international order, and the struggle likely will last for 10 or 20 years.

