TOKYO -- How the North and South Korean leaders spent the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice highlighted the diverging paths of the two countries on the last remaining front of the Cold War.

At a memorial event in the city of Busan on July 27, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol presented a medal to a late Australian soldier's daughter and to a retired American soldier, both of whom had fought with the United Nations armed forces in the Korean War.