South Korea, Japan leaders lack political capital to fix wartime row

TOKYO -- South Korea's "Dynamic Korea" slogan, part of its national branding strategy, is gaining relevance in terms of security as President Yoon Suk-yeol spearheads a bold but politically risky initiative to reshape foreign policy.

Yoon's determination to push through a policy shift can be gleaned from a recent interview with Reuters. When asked about Japan's plan to increase its defense spending, Yoon said, "I believe the Japanese government cannot be asleep at the wheel with the North Korean missile flights over their territory."