TOKYO -- With Yoon Suk-yeol's victory in the South Korean presidential election on Thursday, Seoul and Tokyo can now start rebuilding their strained relationships. Yoon will take office on May 10, but the two nations have no time to waste in tackling bilateral issues caused by what many experts call the biggest diplomatic failure of the outgoing administration of Moon Jae-in.
Comment
South Korea diplomacy faces tough test as Yoon assumes power
Seoul, Tokyo and Washington float idea of May trilateral summit