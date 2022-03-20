ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
South Korea's ruling party seeks redemption with female voters

After election loss, Democrats tap young activist to help rebuild, boost appeal

Park Ji-hyun, the new co-chair of the Democratic Party's emergency committee, speaks at a videoconference on March 14. She will lead the party's campaign for local elections in June. (Screenshot from party's YouTube channel)
SOTARO SUZUKI, Nikkei Seoul bureau chief | South Korea

SEOUL -- After its narrow defeat in the presidential election earlier this month, South Korea's ruling Democratic Party scrambled to regroup with a major leadership reshuffle on March 13. While its senior officials resigned en masse, the party of outgoing President Moon Jae-in tapped a 26-year-old activist who has worked toward eradicating online sex crimes to lead its campaign for all-important local elections in June.

