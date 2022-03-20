South Korea's ruling party seeks redemption with female voters

SEOUL -- After its narrow defeat in the presidential election earlier this month, South Korea's ruling Democratic Party scrambled to regroup with a major leadership reshuffle on March 13. While its senior officials resigned en masse, the party of outgoing President Moon Jae-in tapped a 26-year-old activist who has worked toward eradicating online sex crimes to lead its campaign for all-important local elections in June.
