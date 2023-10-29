Tensions in Middle East threaten security in Asia

TOKYO -- The clash between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has dealt another blow to the global order. On top of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world now faces another conflict in the Middle East.

Hamas killed more than 1,000 civilians in a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. There is no excuse for such violence, even though the long-neglected Palestinian issue underlies its fury. Hamas has also taken more than 100 people, including foreign nationals, hostage and has threatened to kill them. Israel has the right to take action to defend itself.