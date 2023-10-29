ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Tensions in Middle East threaten security in Asia

U.S. and allies should boost deterrence against China, North Korea

U.S. President Joe Biden must, with his key allies, weigh how to deter China or North Korea from taking advantage of conflict in Gaza and Ukraine. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Getty Images)
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | Japan

TOKYO -- The clash between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has dealt another blow to the global order. On top of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world now faces another conflict in the Middle East.

Hamas killed more than 1,000 civilians in a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. There is no excuse for such violence, even though the long-neglected Palestinian issue underlies its fury. Hamas has also taken more than 100 people, including foreign nationals, hostage and has threatened to kill them. Israel has the right to take action to defend itself.

