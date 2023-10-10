Thailand's coalition does not guarantee stable politics

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE -- Thailand's surprising politics has resulted in a coalition government that brings together a party backed by populist former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and pro-military parties that support the generals who ousted him years ago.

The apparent reconciliation between the once diametrically opposed factions that fought each other fiercely for nearly two decades marks a turning point in the country's politics, but many citizens remain skeptical, suspecting a marriage of convenience aimed at helping both hold on to power. And the lack of a coherent governing philosophy within the coalition could undermine Thailand's growth prospects.