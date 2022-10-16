Thailand's military-backed regime braces for another legal time bomb

TOKYO -- Prayuth Chan-ocha has resumed his official duties as Thailand's prime minister after the country's top court ruled last month that he had not reached his eight-year term limit. After surviving the legal challenge from the opposition, Prayuth threw himself into dealing with devastating floods and a nursery massacre in northeastern Thailand. But the real challenge lurks in a limited-time clause in the constitution that could unseat him or his military-backed successor from office when it expires.

Prayuth was suspended from his duties on Aug. 24 after the opposition filed a petition, claiming that he had stayed in office beyond a term set by the constitution, but the Constitutional Court ruled Sept. 30 that the prime minister can stay in the post.