ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Comment

Thailand's military-backed regime braces for another legal time bomb

End to Senate participation in election of PM could lead to change of power

A protester takes a selfie next to a picture of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok on Aug. 24, when Thailand's top court suspended the premier from official duties.    © Reuters
TORU TAKAHASHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | Thailand

TOKYO -- Prayuth Chan-ocha has resumed his official duties as Thailand's prime minister after the country's top court ruled last month that he had not reached his eight-year term limit. After surviving the legal challenge from the opposition, Prayuth threw himself into dealing with devastating floods and a nursery massacre in northeastern Thailand. But the real challenge lurks in a limited-time clause in the constitution that could unseat him or his military-backed successor from office when it expires.

Prayuth was suspended from his duties on Aug. 24 after the opposition filed a petition, claiming that he had stayed in office beyond a term set by the constitution, but the Constitutional Court ruled Sept. 30 that the prime minister can stay in the post.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close