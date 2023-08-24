ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Comment

The real winners and losers of Thailand's political drama

Broad coalition put populists and reformers on clashing paths

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat reacts as lawmakers vote for a second time for a new prime minister, at the parliament in Bangkok on July 19. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
GWEN ROBINSON, Nikkei Asia editor-at-large | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The surreal denouement of Thailand's protracted election process was a spectacle worthy of a multi-part Netflix series. Within just 12 hours on Tuesday, after months of false starts and failed hopes, a new prime minister emerged from an improbable coalition of once-bitter rivals and a disgraced former leader returned from years of self-imposed exile. Thai voters, having handed a clear victory to the progressive Move Forward party in the May 14 polls, could be forgiven for feeling betrayed as their choice to lead the country was pushed out of the ruling coalition.

In the aftermath, veteran observers might be tempted to dismiss signs of popular discontent as a short-lived annoyance that will evaporate in the Thai propensity to gloss over aberrations, adopt a new normal and carry on. But this time, something has changed in Thai popular sentiment -- the aftermath of Tuesday's political theatrics showed a pervasive sense of betrayal and growing contempt for wheeler-dealers.

Read Next

Latest On Comment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more