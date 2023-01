TOKYO -- During his 14-year tenure at the helm of Toyota Motor, President Akio Toyoda doggedly pursued the dual mission of transforming the automaker into a business thriving in the era of connected cars while fortifying its endurance.

After Toyoda steps down in April, that mission will be handed down to successor Koji Sato. But the challenge is daunting. Unless Toyota can stay ahead of the curve to grow, even the automaker's continuity could be in jeopardy.