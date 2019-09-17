Trump's cornfield of reelection dreams saved Japan automakers

TOKYO -- The top Japanese trade negotiator who put together the recent bilateral trade pact with Washington landed the coveted foreign minister post in the latest cabinet reshuffle. Japan achieved its primary goal of shielding automakers from additional U.S. tariffs.

A last-minute offer by Japan to purchase excess American corn helped convince Washington to refrain from imposing additional tariffs on Japanese auto exports, a move that would shave 0.4% off Japan's gross domestic product by some estimates.

The secret to this deal was Iowa, the top corn-producing state that carries a special weight in President Donald Trump's reelection bid.

In the 2016 Iowa Republican caucuses, which kicked off the party's nominating contest for the presidential election, Trump suffered a bitter defeat at the hands of rival Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Trump's disappointment was deep and profound. When he pulled off a win in the next primary in New Hampshire, Trump stressed how he had campaigned tirelessly since his Iowa loss with just one hour of sleep a night.

In 2020, Trump hopes to defeat his Democratic challenger in Iowa and other Corn Belt states. But the president's disapproval ratings currently surpass support in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.

Trump won the presidency because working-class voters in the Midwest and the Great Lakes region, known as the Rust Belt, decided to cast their lots with a real estate mogul boasting of his knack for business deals. But his victory owes in part to the fact that Trump's support held up in the Corn Belt. Although China has decided to exempt soybeans, pork and other agricultural goods from its retaliatory tariffs, the farmers have already suffered serious financial damage.

Japanese negotiators knew that Trump was looking for a way to revive flagging support in the Corn Belt. Under the deal, Japan will purchase up to 2.75 million tons of corn for 40 billion yen ($370 million) to ease the financial strain of farmers in the crossfires of the trade war.

Trump can tout Japan's purchases to ease frustrated farmers. Japan was helped by the fact that the U.S. was eager for a quick deal to avoid getting tangled up in another standoff as it struggles with the trade war with China. But Japan's well-calibrated Trump strategy does deserve credit.

Trump's three favorite conversation topics are: elections, his family and golf. It was Japan's strategic win to link corn purchases to the key election state of Iowa.

In a trade deal that limited Japanese textile exports to the U.S. in the 1970s, Tokyo extracted the return of Okinawa. The deal was widely described as Japan buying rope with threads -- a pun for Okinawa, which literally means "offshore rope."

Did Japan defend its auto sector by buying corn this time? Trump's capricious management style remains unchanged. He just recently fired national security adviser John Bolton. It is probably too soon to say that Japan has successfully eliminated the risk of future auto tariffs.