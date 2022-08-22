ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Comment

U.K. seeks 'new Anglo-Japanese Alliance' on trade, security

London pursues 'middle power' strategy in Asia with nations like Japan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 10 Downing Street, London, on May 5.   © Getty Images
SATOSHI SHIMODA, Nikkei senior staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Nearly a century after the end of the Anglo-Japanese Alliance, the U.K.'s post-Brexit global strategy is pushing the one-time superpower closer to Japan on trade and security in the face of China's increased regional aggression.

The two countries, both of which qualify as "middle powers," are in talks to jointly develop a new fighter jet, which Japan plans to deploy for its Self-Defense Forces in 2035. The U.K. is also expected to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), a Japan-led trade bloc, next year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close