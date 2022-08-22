U.K. seeks 'new Anglo-Japanese Alliance' on trade, security

TOKYO -- Nearly a century after the end of the Anglo-Japanese Alliance, the U.K.'s post-Brexit global strategy is pushing the one-time superpower closer to Japan on trade and security in the face of China's increased regional aggression.

The two countries, both of which qualify as "middle powers," are in talks to jointly develop a new fighter jet, which Japan plans to deploy for its Self-Defense Forces in 2035. The U.K. is also expected to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), a Japan-led trade bloc, next year.