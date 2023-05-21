U.S. Republican infighting shapes American aid to Ukraine

TOKYO -- With Ukraine gearing up for a major counteroffensive against Russian forces, the world is closely watching the development of what could be a turning point of the war triggered by a Russian invasion in February 2022.

But Ukraine's counterattack would not be a Battle of Normandy, the Allied invasion of German-occupied Western Europe during World War II. Even if Ukraine pulls off a major success in pushing back Russian forces and retaking some of the occupied territories, a cease-fire -- let alone a peace deal -- is unlikely to take place anytime soon.