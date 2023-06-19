Vladimir Putin turns Georgia into a 'hybrid warfare' test ground

TBILISI, Georgia -- Russia has made myriad strategic blunders and military miscues during its aggression against Ukraine, blighting its prospects for victory. But that does not mean it is losing the geopolitical war to expand its sphere of influence, particularly in the old Soviet bloc.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been working hard to drag neighboring nations into Moscow's fold through "hybrid warfare," behind-the-scenes maneuvering designed to destabilize a country through covert and overt intervention, including subversion, propaganda and cyberattacks. He has had considerable success with the tactic in the former Soviet republic of Georgia.