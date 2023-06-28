Why China keeps snubbing U.S. overtures for military dialogue

TOKYO -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China on June 18 to 19, the first such trip by a top American diplomat in nearly five years. The meeting may have brought the two sides a bit closer, but it is unlikely to mark a turning point in easing tensions, as Beijing continues to reject U.S. overtures to hold high-level security talks.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly asked Beijing to engage in military dialogue, but the Chinese military does not appear interested: It has refused to hold high-level talks on more than 10 occasions and turned down working-level sessions about 10 times since 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.