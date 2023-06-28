ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Why China keeps snubbing U.S. overtures for military dialogue

Beijing's obstinacy stems from differing views on need for 'guardrails'

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping: Washington and Beijing have not managed to resume military dialogue. (Source photos by AP and Kyodo) 
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | China

TOKYO -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China on June 18 to 19, the first such trip by a top American diplomat in nearly five years. The meeting may have brought the two sides a bit closer, but it is unlikely to mark a turning point in easing tensions, as Beijing continues to reject U.S. overtures to hold high-level security talks.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly asked Beijing to engage in military dialogue, but the Chinese military does not appear interested: It has refused to hold high-level talks on more than 10 occasions and turned down working-level sessions about 10 times since 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

