Why India wants a free hand, strategically speaking

NEW DELHI -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deeply divided the world and policymakers are now increasingly focused on India. The world's most populous country has the geopolitical leverage to reshape global power dynamics. Well aware of his country's growing clout, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wielding it for the good of his nation.

In late July, New Delhi was awash with billboards heralding the upcoming Group of 20 summit to be held in the Indian capital in September. In the signage, Modi was prominently featured alongside India's new G20 logo.