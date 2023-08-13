ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Why India wants a free hand, strategically speaking

Modi prefers a balancing act rather than becoming a semi-ally of the West

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting of G20 environment and climate ministers in Chennai, India via video on July 28. (Photo courtesy of Indian government)
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | India

NEW DELHI -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deeply divided the world and policymakers are now increasingly focused on India. The world's most populous country has the geopolitical leverage to reshape global power dynamics. Well aware of his country's growing clout, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wielding it for the good of his nation.

In late July, New Delhi was awash with billboards heralding the upcoming Group of 20 summit to be held in the Indian capital in September. In the signage, Modi was prominently featured alongside India's new G20 logo.

