Why Wagner revolt is such a nightmare to Xi Jinping

China fears Putin's demise could force a major shift in Indo-Pacific policy

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin superimposed in front of Wagner mercenary troops in Rostov-on-Don, Russia on June 24. (Source photos by TASS/Kyodo and Reuters)
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | China

TOKYO -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be an avid reader of Machiavelli's "The Prince." In the book, written five centuries ago, the Italian philosopher argues that "it is better to be feared than loved." But the passage that is most pertinent to Putin may be the following: "Mercenaries and auxiliaries are useless and dangerous ... for mercenaries are disunited, thirsty for power, undisciplined, and disloyal."

The armed rebellion staged by the Wagner private mercenary group has been aborted for now, but the end of the insurrection may be just a prelude to confusion rather than a return to normalcy in Russia.

