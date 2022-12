TOKYO -- In an extremely rare development, crowds protested in major cities across China in late November to criticize the country's draconian COVID-19 restrictions, with some demonstrators openly questioning Communist Party rule.

Protests took place in Beijing and Shanghai as well as other urban centers, including Chengdu, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Urumqi. Despite authorities tightening security to prevent their recurrence, discontent with the country's zero-COVID policy continues to simmer.