TOKYO -- With the mounting nuclear threat from North Korea, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed in Washington on April 26 that the U.S. would enhance its extended deterrence to protect South Korea from possible nuclear attack by Pyongyang.

Extended deterrence means the U.S. deters attacks on its allies by asserting its capability and willingness to retaliate, including with nuclear weapons, if an enemy attacks one of its allies.