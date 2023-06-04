Why the West should never let its guard down against Russia

TALLINN, Estonia -- At a recent Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, leaders of the world's major industrial democracies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to work together against the threat posed by Russian aggression. As this year's G7 chair, Japan played a key role in securing a united voice on the issue.

But some pundits and policymakers in Europe are already talking about the postwar period. Many believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin will never give up his ambitions in Ukraine. Even if he fails to achieve his goal this time, Russia will be threatening the region for many years, a situation that would have a major impact on security in Asia.