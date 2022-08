TOKYO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol stunned everyone, including close aides and top administration officials, on Aug. 17 by calling for a "future-oriented" vision to resolve historical issues with Japan -- an approach long advocated by Tokyo -- during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office.

"If the two countries enhance their future-oriented cooperation, they can solve historical issues amicably and swiftly through mutual concessions and understanding," Yoon said.