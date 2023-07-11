ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Comment

Will Sony become more successful than Suzuki in India?

Conglomerate envisions global management based on India, AI

Sony Group Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, right, speaks about the Japanese conglomerate's entertainment business in India in Tokyo on May 18. (Photo by Yuuki Nakao)
ATSUSHI NAKAYAMA, Nikkei commentator | Japan

TOKYO -- "The Indian Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World," a book published in 2020 by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and widely read in Japan and elsewhere, is intriguing because it explains in an easy-to-understand way how India, which belongs to the democratic camp but places importance on its relations with China and Russia, behaves on the world stage.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treated warmly when he visited the U.S. in late June. While President Joe Biden's administration is eager to entice India to the Western bloc, the book argues that India does not want to make a choice between the U.S. and China or Russia. Pragmatic judgments on issues such as energy procurement and economic growth are critical to India's survival. These considerations determine the nation's diplomacy, Jaishankar argues.

Read Next

Latest On Comment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more