Will Yoon clarify South Korea's Japan policy on Liberation Day?

TOKYO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is set to deliver a "historic address" signaling a radical shift in South Korea's policy toward Japan on Aug. 15, National Liberation Day, according to a source close to Yoon. The day marks the country's annual celebration of its liberation in 1945 from 35 years of Japanese colonial rule.

Yoon, who took office in May, is working on a message that he hopes will show his desire to repair strained ties with Japan, the source said. The annual address is an important indicator of the state of relations between Seoul and Tokyo.