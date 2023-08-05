Will anti-Westernism sweep Global South?

KIGALI, Rwanda -- The coming world order will be greatly shaped by the actions of the so-called Global South, shorthand for emerging and developing economies that do not align with any major power blocs. A summit of BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- in South Africa from Aug. 22 to 24 could offer an important clue on which direction the world is heading in.

According to a senior South African official, 22 countries have already applied for BRICS membership and almost the same number are showing interest in joining. Those wishing to become new members include all major Global South countries. At the summit, the BRICS nations are expected to discuss membership expansion.