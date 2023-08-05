ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Will anti-Westernism sweep Global South?

Resentment against former colonial powers still festers in some emerging nations

Russian President Vladimir Putin with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in St. Petersburg on June 17. (TASS/Kyodo)
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | Russia & Caucasus

KIGALI, Rwanda -- The coming world order will be greatly shaped by the actions of the so-called Global South, shorthand for emerging and developing economies that do not align with any major power blocs. A summit of BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- in South Africa from Aug. 22 to 24 could offer an important clue on which direction the world is heading in.

According to a senior South African official, 22 countries have already applied for BRICS membership and almost the same number are showing interest in joining. Those wishing to become new members include all major Global South countries. At the summit, the BRICS nations are expected to discuss membership expansion.

