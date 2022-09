TOKYO -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the U.S. central bank's adherence to its 2% inflation goal in his speech at the economic symposium held in Jackson Hole, a resort in the state of Wyoming, on Aug. 26.

"The Federal Open Market Committee's overreaching focus right now is to bring inflation back down to our 2% goal," Powell said early in his speech, which drew more attention than in the past.