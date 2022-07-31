With Abe gone, security row could further deepen Tokyo-Seoul rift

TOKYO -- The name Shinzo Abe provokes complicated and emotionally charged reactions in South Korea. Abe, one of the best-known foreign politicians in the country, has been widely viewed by South Korean politicians and media as a quintessential symbol of Japan's political right. The death of the former Japanese prime minister, who has more or less defined Tokyo's diplomacy toward Seoul, is likely to have multifarious effects on the bilateral relationship in the coming years.