ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Comment

World faces risk of a drawn-out war if Taiwan conflict breaks out

Long-term plans sorely needed, as China may never renounce island claim

From left: Presidents Joe Biden of the U.S., Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan and Xi Jinping of China. Bottom: Taiwanese tanks fire during a military drill on Penghu Island in October 2022. (Source photos from AP, Reuters and Yu Nakamura)
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | Taiwan

TOKYO -- Chinese forces conducted military exercises around Taiwan from April 8 to 10, but the drills were smaller than those carried out in response to former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governed island last August. Beijing was apparently reluctant to provoke public outrage in Taiwan ahead of the island's presidential election in January 2024.

Nevertheless, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made no secret of his desire to absorb Taiwan, making it virtually certain that tensions in the Taiwan Strait will escalate.

Read Next

Latest On Comment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close