Chinese stocks tumble 9% as coronavirus spreads further

HONG KONG -- Chinese equity markets dropped about 9% at the open of trading on Monday morning, setting course for their weakest Lunar New Year start in at least two decades as they returned from a break extended to contain the new coronavirus.

The Shanghai Composite Index was trading 7.7% lower in early Monday trading after opening 8.8% lower. Mainland stock markets opened for the first time since Jan. 23. A fall of at least 2.8% by the close would mark the worst debut for a Lunar New Year.

The CSI 300 Index, which tracks the 300 most traded stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen, opened 9.2% lower before trimming losses to 7.7%. Declines were led by telecommunications, technology and commodity producers.

Commodities traded across China met a similar fate. The benchmark iron ore contract in Dalian fell by its daily limit of 8%. Copper, crude and palm oil also slumped by the maximum limits. The yuan fell 1% to briefly weaken past 7 against the U.S. dollar.

The slump comes despite Beijing authorities unveiling a slew of measures to support the financial system, with the central bank announcing that it will pump 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) of liquidity into the market on Monday in the largest one-day open market operation since 2004.

They also allowed insurers with ample solvency to "appropriately raise their investment" in equities from the current limit of 30% of assets.

Provinces and cities including Shanghai have further extended the holiday break to Feb. 9, which could limit volumes, market strategists said. While workers have been encouraged to telecommute, traders must be physically present in the workplace and use secure proprietary systems to ensure compliance.

Monday's slump is the worst since the July 2015 stock bubble burst. It also topped the 5%-plus declines for the country's main benchmark stock indexes -- the Shanghai Composite Index, the CSI 300 Index and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index -- on May 6, when markets returned from a holiday break and a pair of tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump threatened trade talks. The economic impact is expected to be larger this time around.

"In addition to investors' concerns over the impact on corporate earnings from the coronavirus outbreak, reduced liquidity in the Chinese onshore markets and local investors' preference for holding more cash could also exacerbate this correction," J.P. Morgan Asset Management Asia Chief Market Strategist Tai Hui said.

"As the number of infections is still likely to rise in the weeks ahead, we would expect the Chinese onshore equity market to come under pressure," Hui said. "That said, we still believe that economic activities should recover swiftly once the number of new cases comes under control, and subsequently market sentiment should also improve."

The sharp fall in mainland Chinese shares will further drag emerging-markets indexes lower. China accounted for more than a third of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index at the end of 2019, which has dropped 10% from the Jan. 17 highs.

The outbreak has only worsened since then. China's National Health Commission said that the death toll in China had reached 361 as of the end of Sunday, up by 57 from the previous day. There were 2,829 new confirmed infections, bringing the cumulative total to 17,205. The World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency last week.

Countries have imposed travel restrictions on China, and factories and retailers including Apple and Starbucks have closed locations in the mainland, raising questions over the economic impact.

Citigroup said in a note on Friday that it expects first-quarter Chinese growth to slip to 4.8% from 6% in the last three months of 2019. It also cut the full-year 2020 forecast to 5.5% from 5.8%.

Additional reporting Yusho Cho in Shanghai.