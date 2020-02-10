Coronavirus cases on cruise ship in Japan surge by 60

TOKYO -- More than 60 additional people on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a government official said on Monday.

The startling figure brings the number of confirmed cases in Japan to more than 150, including about 130 on the Diamond Princess quarantined off the city south of Tokyo.

Japan's health ministry had tested 336 people on the ship as of Sunday, confirming 70 cases. The case total rose as more tests were conducted on individuals with health concerns and those who had been in sustained contact with patients known to be infected.

The Diamond Princess has been kept in quarantine after a passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong, was found to be carrying the pneumonia-causing virus.