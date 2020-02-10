ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus cases on cruise ship in Japan surge by 60

About 130 aboard the Diamond Princess have now tested positive

Nikkei staff writers
The Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers have tested positive for the coronavirus, is seen at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb. 10.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- More than 60 additional people on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a government official said on Monday.

The startling figure brings the number of confirmed cases in Japan to more than 150, including about 130 on the Diamond Princess quarantined off the city south of Tokyo.

Japan's health ministry had tested 336 people on the ship as of Sunday, confirming 70 cases. The case total rose as more tests were conducted on individuals with health concerns and those who had been in sustained contact with patients known to be infected. 

The Diamond Princess has been kept in quarantine after a passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong, was found to be carrying the pneumonia-causing virus.

