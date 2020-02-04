Coronavirus latest: China deaths rise to 425 as cases hit 20,438

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

China on Tuesday raised the mainland death toll from the new virus to 425 and the number of confirmed cases to 20,438. The death toll on Monday surpassed the number of mainlanders who died from SARS.

Cases have been confirmed in the U.K., Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Spain, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the U.S., Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Sweden and Russia.

For more on the spread of the virus and measures being taken to prevent further infections, see our list of the six things you must know about the coronavirus.

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

---

Tuesday, February 4

8 a.m. Chinese authorities raised the death toll by 64, to 425, and said the number of confirmed infections was at 20,438.

7:28 a.m. Goldman Sachs said the epidemic will likely reduce first-quarter growth in Chinese gross domestic product by 1.6 percentage points in year-over-year terms. Oxford Economics cut its forecast by more than 2 points.

7:22 a.m. Hubei Province reported 64 new deaths from the outbreak on Monday, according to Chinese state media.

6:51 a.m. The head of the WHO criticized excessive restrictions on Chinese travel. There is no need for measures that "unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade," he said, while also praising Beijing for its containment efforts.

6:10 a.m. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen told local media that he will visit Wuhan if China agrees, bucking the trend of travel curbs by other countries. In a similar move showing support for Beijing, Pakistan decided to resume flights to and from China, according to AFP.

4:10 a.m. Japan's big retailers reported a heavy hit to sales over the Lunar New Year holidays as the new coronavirus slows the flow of big-spending tourists from China.

3 a.m. The Chinese Communist Party has acknowledged "shortcomings" in its response to the coronavirus and has punished hundreds of local officials.

2:40 a.m. All Canadians evacuated from a flu-hit Chinese region will be placed in quarantine for 14 days once they arrive at a military base in the province of Ontario, according to the health minister.

2:30 a.m. China is encouraging manufacturers of masks and similar products to purchase additional equipment to resolve a supply shortage, promising to buy back the extra equipment later.

2:20 a.m. The U.S. confirmed the second person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11.

2:15 a.m. An international team of experts led by the WHO could go to China as early as this week to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, as agreed between the WHO chief and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a WHO spokesman said. Reuters quoted a U.S. health official as saying talks are under way for American medical experts to take part in the team.

00:30 a.m. Japan quarantined a cruise ship that arrived at a port in Yokohama after an elderly male passenger on the vessel was found infected with a new coronavirus when he disembarked in Hong Kong late last month, the health ministry said.

Monday, February 3

11:45 p.m. Saudi Arabia is planning a major, short-term oil production cut to cope with the fallout of China's coronavirus outbreak, The Wall Street Journal reported.

11:30 p.m. Austrian Airlines said it will halt all flights to China until the end of February. Germany's Lufthansa said flights to Beijing and Shanghai will be suspended until Feb. 28, while those to Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao will be suspended until March 28. The United Arab Emirates said it will cease all flights with China starting Wednesday, excluding those to Beijing.

10:40 p.m. Vietnam said it will quarantine citizens and others arriving from China's Hubei Province at government facilities. Those who have been in other parts of China during the past 14 days will be isolated and placed under supervision at home or at designated facilities.

8 p.m. Turkey said it will halt all flights to China through the end of February.

A shopping mall in Taipei on Jan. 31: Taiwan has arranged to fly about 200 people out of China's Hubei Province. © AP

7:01 p.m. Taiwan's education ministry said all universities and colleges on the island will begin a new semester after Feb. 25. The ministry also said on Sunday that all primary and high schools will have an extended winter break until Feb. 25, from Feb. 11.

5:50 p.m. A new 1,000-bed hospital built in Wuhan in just 10 days opened to receive patients suffering from coronavirus, according to state media. A second such facility, with 1,500 beds, is to open in the city later in the week.

5:10 p.m. The Vietnamese government has told schools to extend their holidays by another week, to Feb. 10, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

5 p.m. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the country refused entry over the weekend to eight foreigners who had recently been in China's Hubei Province.

4:31 p.m. China's gross domestic product growth will slow to 5.4% this year due to the virus, research specialist Oxford Economics predicts, trimming its previous forecast for a 6% expansion. It expects most of the impact to be felt in the first quarter, with activity rebounding later.

3:30 p.m. Huawei Technologies said it has resumed normal production of consumer devices, carrier equipment and other products. Most of this production was in Dongguan, Guangdong Province.

3:07 p.m. Some 200 Taiwanese currently in Hubei Province will return to Taiwan aboard a charter flight operated by China Eastern that is to take off at 7:50 p.m. and land a little more than two hours later at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, about 40 km west of Taipei, according to state-owned Central News Agency, citing Wuhan Taiwanese Business Association Chairman.

10:38 a.m. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 8.72%, or 259.8303 points, to 2,716.6978.

9:07 a.m. China's National Health Commission reported the death toll in China had reached 361, surpassing the number of mainland deaths from SARS in 2002-2003, as of the end of Sunday, up by 57 from the previous day. There were 2,829 new confirmed infections, bringing the cumulative total to 17,205.

9:06 a.m. Tokyo stocks fell sharply at the opening, with the Nikkei stock index down 1.83%, or 424.46 points, to 22,780.72.

7:27 a.m. Hubei Province reported 56 new deaths from the outbreak on Sunday, according to the local health commission.

6:56 a.m. Australia is evacuating 270 nationals on a chartered Qantas flight Monday morning from Wuhan. Some 600 Australians were registered in the Hubei region as of last week.

5:35 a.m. The Group of Seven industrialized economies will seek a unified approach in tackling the fast-spreading virus, Germany's health minister said on Sunday. Germany reported that it had 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

5:19 a.m. Hospital workers in Hong Kong have decided to go on strike starting Monday to pressure the city into sealing the border with mainland China as a step against the new coronavirus.

4:30 a.m. Russian Railways said it is suspending passenger trains to China as of midnight Monday until further notice, citing the coronavirus epidemic.

4 a.m. Chinese equities markets are poised for their weakest Lunar New Year start in at least two decades when they return Monday from a break extended to contain the new coronavirus.

3:32 a.m. The widening coronavirus outbreak is expected to dampen world economic growth at least briefly, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned.

2:08 a.m. China has not yet accepted a U.S. offer to help contain the epidemic, the White House national security adviser told an American news program Sunday. "We want to help our Chinese colleagues if we can, and we've made the offer and we'll see if they accept the offer," Robert O'Brien said in a CBS interview on "Face the Nation."

Sunday, February 2

11:50 p.m. A plane repatriating 250 Europeans from Wuhan landed at a military base in southern France on Sunday. In addition to about 65 French nationals, the plane carried passengers from several dozen countries, including the Czech Republic, Sweden and the U.K.

10:43 p.m. Russia will evacuate its citizens from China using five military airplanes, according to the Defense Ministry. Around 130 Russians were prepared to leave Hubei Province, the Tass news agency reported.

7:02 p.m. Doctors in Thailand say a coronavirus patient has markedly improved after being treated with HIV and flu antivirals.

6:18 p.m. China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations Monday, as the country prepares to reopen its stock markets amid the outbreak.

6:10 p.m. Indonesia's foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, said the country will temporarily halt flights to and from mainland China starting Wednesday and bar visitors who have been in China for 14 days from entering or transiting in Indonesia.

3:50 p.m. South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the country will bar entry by foreigners who have visited Hubei Province, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic as they arrive from Wuhan, China, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Indonesia, on Feb. 2. © Antara Foto/Reuters

2:30 p.m. Italy has suspended flights to and from mainland China and Taiwan. Some direct flights have already been canceled. China Airlines, Taiwan's biggest carrier, said it is having to cancel its thrice-weekly Taipei-Rome direct flight through April 28. Meanwhile, Taipei is asking its diplomats to talk to governments where Taiwanese airlines fly to ensure more flights are not cut off due to the island's precarious international position.

1:18 p.m. India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the second positive case has been reported in the southern state of Kerala. The patient has a history of travel to China, according to the ministry.

12:53 p.m. New Zealand announced it would bar the entry of all foreign nationals arriving from mainland China, starting Monday.

12:07 p.m. The Philippines' Health Department said Sunday that the country's second confirmed patient died the day before. This marked the first known death outside China, according to the World Health Organization.

10:24 a.m. The death toll in China had reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, up by 45 from the previous day, according to state broadcaster CCTV, citing the National Health Commission. There were 2,590 new confirmed infections, bringing the cumulative total to 14,380.

10:15 a.m. The United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency reported Saturday night that the virus has been detected in a man arriving from Wuhan. Total cases in the country rose to five.

5:27 a.m. Russia said it was suspending visa-free travel for tourists to and from China from Sunday over the coronavirus, Reuters reported. Russia will also temporarily stop accepting and issuing documents for work visas to Chinese nationals.

1:07 a.m. The Japanese Embassy in Beijing confirmed that Japan is to send its fourth evacuation plane to China later this week, for around 140 Japanese and Chinese spouses in Hubei Province hoping to return to Japan.

12:17 a.m. Japan confirmed an additional three cases among evacuees from Wuhan, including one who initially tested negative, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Saturday, bringing the country's total cases to 20.

A worker in a protective suit serves customers at a pharmacy in Wuhan, China, on Feb. 1. © Reuters

Saturday, February 1

10:47 p.m. The Hubei provincial government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb. 13, according to a local newspaper.

8:12 p.m. Vietnam declared a public health emergency over the epidemic and said it would stop all flights to and from China. The government said it would also stop issuing visas for foreign visitors who had been in China in the past two weeks.

5:27 p.m. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has asked the European Union to facilitate urgent procurement of medical supplies, Reuters reported.

7:29 p.m. Uzbekistan said it has instructed the state airline to suspend regular flights to and from China.

4:21 p.m. Apple said it has decided to shut down all its official stores in mainland China until Feb. 9.

4:13 p.m. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country will deny entry to all foreign nationals traveling from mainland China from Saturday.

3:05 p.m. The U.K. government announced the withdrawal of some embassy and consulate staffers in China over the coronavirus.

12:51 p.m. Australia's Qantas Airways said it was suspending direct flights to mainland China from Feb. 9.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar takes questions from reporters at the White House after declaring a public health emergency over the new coronavirus Jan. 31. © Reuters

9:48 a.m. China's deaths from the outbreak had totaled 259 by the end of Friday, an increase of 46, according to the National Health Commission.

7:30 a.m. Spain confirmed its first case of the coronavirus late Friday, with the Health Ministry identifying a man diagnosed on a remote island in the Canaries.

5:40 a.m. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declares the outbreak a public health emergency in the country and says Washington will deny entry to foreign nationals who have traveled to China within the past 14 days. Immediate family members of U.S. citizens will be exempt.

2:50 a.m. Russia reported its first two cases Friday. It will halt all direct flights to China from 9 p.m. GMT, except for those operated by national airline Aeroflot, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

For more updates in the previous week, see also last week's latest updates.