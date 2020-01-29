Coronavirus latest: US expands screening to 20 airports

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Chinese media on Tuesday reported that the death toll from the new virus had reached 106, with 4,516 confirmed cases.

Cases have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, Germany, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the U.S., France, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Nepal, Malaysia, Australia, Canada and Cambodia.

For more on the spread of the virus and measures being taken to prevent further infections, see our list of the five things you must know about the coronavirus.

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

2:40 a.m. The U.S. has expanded coronavirus screening to 20 airports that handle almost all incoming passengers from China, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar told a press conference. "Americans should know that this is a potentially very serious public health threat, but at this point Americans should not worry for their own safety," he said.

2:30 a.m. Japan's Fast Retailing has temporarily closed more than 10% of its Uniqlo fast-fashion stores in China as retailers grapple with the country's fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

2:20 a.m. A charter flight carrying about 200 Japanese nationals is set to leave Wuhan early Wednesday morning as Tokyo moves to evacuate citizens from the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak.

2:00 a.m. The WHO says it can reconvene its emergency committee on the coronavirus on very short notice if needed, Reuters says.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Jan. 28. © Reuters

8:50 p.m. Chinese President Xi Jinping assured the visiting chief of the World Health Organization on Tuesday that he was confident of winning the battle against the "devil" coronavirus that has killed 106 people and spread across the world. "The virus is a devil and we cannot let the devil hide," state television quoted Xi as saying.

8:49 p.m. India and Bangladesh said on Tuesday they are trying to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. National flag carrier Air India was on standby to airlift out an estimated 250 Indians from the city, local media reported earlier. In Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said talks were underway to bring back its citizens.

7:55 p.m. Goldman Sachs instructed staff who have visited mainland China to work from home or stay out of the office for 14 days since last visiting the country, according to an internal notice, Reuters reported.

7:52 p.m. The United Arab Emirates is still free from the Wuhan coronavirus. UAE Minister of Health Abdul Rahman Al Owais, said, "The UAE is ready to provide all support to China and cooperate with the international community to tackle this virus. All Gulf countries are using thermal screening at airports." There are no reported cases in Saudi Arabia, either.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam wears a mask, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during a news conference, China January 28, 2020. © Reuters

7:40 p.m. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced plans on Tuesday to suspend high-speed rail and ferry links with mainland China as the city scrambles to limit the spread of the virus. Lam defended her decision not to close the entire border, saying such a move would prevent Hong Kongers from returning home, some of whom commute to the mainland daily.

6:50 p.m. Singapore will deny entry or transit to short-term visitors who are holders of Chinese passports issued in Hubei Province, and also to those who have traveled to the province within the last 14 days. The restriction goes into effect on Jan. 29 at noon.

5:46 p.m. Japan sees first coronavirus case not linked to recent travel to China. The first case of a new coronavirus infection not linked to a person recently arrived from China has been confirmed in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday. The infected person is a tour bus driver in his 60s in the city of Nara.

5:24 p.m. There is growing concern that the rapid spread of the coronavirus will further impact Art Basel Hong Kong, one of the world's biggest art fairs, which has already been affected by months of political unrest that have rocked the city. Three galleries have pulled out of the March 19-21 show.

5:15 p.m. Prices of crude oil and other commodities have fallen sharply since last week due to the deadly coronavirus, with observers are bracing for a repeat of the 2003 "SARS shock," when an epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome in China rocked world markets.

5:10 p.m. World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who met with Chinese authorities in Beijing on Tuesday, is confident China can control and contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement posted on China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

4:00 p.m. At least 10 flights scheduled to arrive on Tuesday at Cambodia's international airport in Sihanoukville are now listed as canceled. Sinn Chanserey Vutha, an official at Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, said no new restrictions were in place, but the spreading coronavirus was impacting passengers' preference to travel.

3:25 p.m. Most Asian currencies fell against the dollar on Tuesday, with the South Korean won slipping as much as 0.8% to its lowest level in nearly three weeks, as the coronavirus batters investor confidence across the region.

3:04 p.m. Opinion: Individuals are giving money to Wuhan hospitals to help combat the coronavirus. But donations are no substitute for proper funding, says Zeyi Yang. "It is Chinese government's job."

2:53 p.m. Thai health officials have confirmed a further six cases of coronavirus infection among visitors from China, bringing the country's total to 14 cases. Five of the new cases, aged 6 to 70 years, came from Hubei province and are part of the same family.

2:37 p.m. Amid mounting concern within China over the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Chinese officials have confirmed the first death in the capital, Beijing. All but six of the 106 recorded fatalities occurred in the city of Wuhan. No fatalities have been reported outside China.

2:29 p.m. The Philippines' gaming regulator PAGCOR has ordered the country's online casino companies, which employ hundreds of thousands of Chinese workers, to "exercise extreme caution in selecting employees to be sent to the Philippines." Online gaming companies have also been ordered to "impose a 10-day quarantine on all newly-hired and returning employees from countries with reported new coronavirus cases."

2:05 p.m. Singapore shares have so far lost 3% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday drop in more than eight months, as doubts emerge as to whether China can contain the virus that has so far spread to more than 10 countries.

1:50 p.m. Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is also preparing to evacuate and assist Thais living in Wuhan if the need arises. Thailand has so far been the worst hit by coronavirus outside of China with eight patients and 39 others quarantined preemptively.

1:45 p.m. The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration has temporarily suspended its visa-upon-arrival scheme for Chinese tourists amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus. The decision is expected to slow the influx of Chinese tour groups, potentially hurting the country's tourism industry.

1:30 p.m. Exclusive: Apple's Asian suppliers have warned that the coronavirus could affect the company's production targets.

1:00 p.m. Equities in Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea fell in morning trade on Tuesday amid mounting worries over the impact of the coronavirus. Singapore Airlines fell 3.5%, Korean Air Lines and Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted at least 7% each, while DBS Bank, Singapore's largest listed company by market value, shed 2.4%. Casino operator Genting Singapore lost 4%.

12:46 p.m. The coronavirus outbreak is hitting China's manufacturing nerve centers, with the extended Lunar New Year holiday lengthening plant shutdowns in industrial centers. Shanghai has ordered all but certain essential companies, including utilities and supermarkets, not to resume business before Feb. 9.

12:31 p.m. Sri Lanka has also confirmed its first case, a Chinese tourist in her 40s who arrived in the country on Jan. 19

12:25 p.m. Germany announces first confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus in Starnberg southwest of Munich.

12:17 p.m. The U.S. to evacuate all diplomats and American citizens stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan. They will be taken to California via Alaska on a chartered flight tomorrow. South Korea is also preparing to extract its citizens, joining Japan in expanding its evacuation drive.

11:55 a.m. Chinese media has reported that the death toll from the new virus had reached 106, with 4,516 confirmed cases, as Japan on Tuesday classified pneumonia caused by a new deadly coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan as a "designated infectious disease" legally allowing compulsory hospitalization.

07:00 a.m. The World Health Organization has corrected what it called an error in its situation report on the coronavirus outbreak. Risk at the global level was restated as "high," up from an earlier statement of "moderate."

05:15 a.m. The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for China to its second-highest level of 3 ("reconsider travel") from level 2 ("exercise increased caution"), citing the coronavirus outbreak. The advisory for the epicenter of Hubei Province was raised to the highest level of 4 ("do not travel") on Jan. 23.

01:10 a.m. Beijing reported its first death from the virus, according to the Municipal Health Commission.

A tourist wearing a mask visits Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Jan. 22. China's capital has reported its first death caused by the new coronavirus. © Reuters

00:20 a.m. New York stocks plunged as markets opened Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down by as much as 549 points. Fears that the Wuhan coronavirus will have a negative impact on global business prompted investors to flee risk assets. China-related stocks, such as Caterpillar and Dow, sold off, as did travel and leisure shares American Airlines and Booking Holdings, the operator of online travel site Booking.com.

Monday January 27

11:59 p.m. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that his administration is "in very close communication with China concerning the virus."

"We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary," Trump said.

Separately, Ontario's health minister confirmed the Canadian province's second coronavirus case -- the wife of the first patient.

10:50 p.m. Cambodia reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus. Health Minister Mam Bunheng told a news conference that the patient is a 60-year-old Chinese man who arrived from Wuhan last Thursday, according to wire reports.

8:50 p.m. China will ensure there are ample supplies in Wuhan's markets and that prices remain stable, Premier Li Keqiang said during a visit to Wuhan, according to state television channel CCTV. Li is in Wuhan to inspect and direct efforts in the prevention and control of coronavirus.

Premier Li Keqiang, wearing a green medical mask, meets workers building Huoshenshan Hospital, an emergency site to deal with coronavirus. © AP

6:30 p.m. Malaysia imposed a temporary ban on Chinese nationals arriving from the city of Wuhan and surrounding Hubei Province to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.

6:11 p.m. Cambodia's Minister of Health Mam Bunheng said there had been no cases of the coronavirus reported in the country so far. Three patients suspected to have contracted the respiratory virus had been cleared by tests, according to reports. Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Facebook that authorities have stepped up screening at airports and border crossings.

4:22 p.m. Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, told reporters in Tokyo he was concerned the coronavirus "could affect" Chinese President Xi Jinping's scheduled visit to Japan in the spring.

4:17 p.m. China's finance ministry and National Health Commission have earmarked 60.33 billion yuan ($8.70 billion) to contain the spreading virus, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

3:16 p.m. Mongolia closed its border with China, shutting down crossings for vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to the Global Times, a newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.

2:55 p.m. China's Hainan Province on Monday said that an 80-year-old woman died from the coronavirus, marking the first fatality there, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

2:53 p.m. Singapore's health ministry on Monday invoked the city-state's 'fake news' law for the first time in relation to the coronavirus, issuing a corrective directive to a website that falsely reported a 66-year-old man died in the city.

2:12 p.m. Stocks across Asia fell on fears over the rising impact of the coronavirus, with the Nikkei 225 down nearly 2% on the day and the Shanghai Composite dropping about 2.75%. China's ban on outbound tours prompted big falls in tourism-related shares such as Airports of Thailand.

12:59 p.m. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the country's No. 2 official, visited Wuhan on Monday, the government said in a statement. He spoke with patients and medical staff there.

12:18 p.m. The Philippines is investigating 11 suspected cases of the new coronavirus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.

12:01 p.m. New Delhi's embassy in Beijing is in close contact with Indian citizens in Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei Province, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

11:46 a.m. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government is considering measures to curb the impact of the coronavirus on Japan's domestic tourism sector.

10:40 a.m. Japanese retailer Aeon said it will bring most of its 12 Japanese employees stationed in Wuhan home. Tokyo Electron will also evacuate 30 staffers in Wuhan on a government charter flight.

10:36 a.m. The mayor of Wuhan told reporters late Sunday that the number of cases in the city could increase by about 1,000.

10:36 a.m. The Chinese government has extended the Spring Festival holiday until Feb. 2, while Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings has asked staff to work from home until Feb. 7.

06:14 a.m. The outbreak is hurting Japan's tourism. Hotels have been hit by a flurry of cancellations by Chinese visitors, and more travelers are likely to scrap trips now that Beijing has banned group tours overseas.

05:17 a.m. Residents of Hubei Province, where the coronavirus was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong. Taiwan earlier said that it would block the entry of Chinese visitors from the province, and that it is planning to bring back about 300 Taiwanese in Wuhan by charter flight.

03:17 a.m. Concerned residents in Wuhan are snapping up food in supermarkets, while people seeking medical attention are being turned away at hospitals. The central government in Beijing has said it will build a 1,000-bed hospital in the city in 10 days.