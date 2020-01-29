ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus outbreak

Honda extends holiday for China motorcycle factories

Company has yet to set date for restarting Wuhan auto plants

RISA KAWABA, Nikkei staff writer
Honda will keep two motorcycle plants in China closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

TOKYO -- Honda Motor has extended a holiday shutdown at two motorcycle factories in China as the nation battles a deadly new coronavirus.

The plants in northern China's Tianjin and the eastern city of Taicang, near Shanghai, will reopen Feb. 9 instead of earlier that month, the Japanese company said.

Production has been halted for part of this month for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Honda's decision to delay a restart comes after the Chinese government called on businesses in Shanghai and elsewhere to extend their holidays in response to the virus outbreak.

The Tianjin factory has an annual production capacity of 350,000 motorcycles, while the Taicang plant can make 500,000. Honda will also extend the holiday for its Chinese motorcycle headquarters in Shanghai to Feb. 10.

Honda's three automobile factories in Wuhan, the source the outbreak, were supposed to reopen Feb. 3. The company said it has not set a date for resuming production there.

