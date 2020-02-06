Honda to keep Wuhan plants closed over virus fears

TOKYO -- Honda Motor decided on Thursday to keep its Wuhan auto plants closed for an extended period in response to the coronavirus epidemic, Nikkei has learned.

The closures are expected to last until late February, at least.

It had initially planned to restart the plants in early February after the Lunar New Year, but changed the date to Feb. 14 or later in response to a Chinese government notice following the viral outbreak.

It now has set late February as the earliest it will restart the factories.

Honda is the first Japanese automaker in China to extend the suspensions.

Honda's Wuhan plants can make up to 600,000 vehicles a year -- about half the maker's Chinese production capacity. In 2019, the company sold 1.55 million new vehicles in the country, setting a new company record.

Toyota Motor, which had planned to restart operations at its four Chinese plants as early as Feb. 10, may also extend its production halt. It decided on Jan. 29 to keep operations suspended until Feb. 9, but now may extend the date.

The viral outbreak risks hurting the automakers' upcoming results, underscoring their dependence on China in terms of production and sales.