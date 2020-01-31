Human-to-human transmission began in December: study

TOKYO -- The deadly new coronavirus from Wuhan was spreading from person to person as early as mid-December, nearly a month before China officially confirmed such transmission, government-funded Chinese researchers report in a top American medical journal.

The paper in the New England Journal of Medicine analyzes data on the first 425 confirmed cases in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak originated.

"On the basis of this information, there is evidence that human-to-human transmission has occurred among close contacts since the middle of December 2019," it reads. The paper notes that seven health care workers contracted the virus between Jan. 1 and Jan. 11 -- significant evidence of human-to-human transmission.

The findings sharply contrast with the accounts of Wuhan health authorities who had maintained until mid-January that there was "no evidence" that the virus could be passed among humans. Officials also claimed Jan. 11 that no health care workers had been infected.

Public acknowledgement only came Jan. 20 via an interview with an expert commissioned by the National Health Commission on state broadcaster CCTV.

The paper also found that only 55% of the 47 infected patients before Jan. 1 were linked to the seafood and live-animal market thought to be ground zero. This means that other patients either got infected elsewhere or from other people.

The new findings have sparked a massive backlash on Chinese social media, with users questioning why the information did not come out earlier.

Many of the paper's authors work for the Chinese Center for Disease Control and local counterparts. Many were among the first batch of medical experts to have entered Wuhan for on-the-ground inspections, developing "a tailored surveillance protocol to identify potential cases" on Jan. 3.

"They all knew," a user on the Weibo microblogging platform said. "They just didn't say, but lied to us."

"If only they could have told people earlier, we could have taken better preventive measures, and the virus would not have spread this fast," another wrote.

The disease had killed 170 by the end of Wednesday, Chinese health authorities said Thursday.