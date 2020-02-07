Japan denies entry to foreigners on Hong Kong cruise ship

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that foreigners aboard a Carnival cruise ship from Hong Kong carrying more than 2,200 people will be banned from entering the country.

"There has been an individual on the ship that is suspected to have the new coronavirus," Abe said at a response meeting on the ongoing outbreak. "Unless there are extenuating circumstances, we will deny entry to the ship's passengers based our immigration law."

The ban is to take effect from Friday. Carnival told U.S. media on Thursday that it was unaware of any coronavirus cases on the Westerdam, which is carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members.

The Westerdam left Hong Kong on Saturday, and docked in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, before entering Japanese waters. It was scheduled to stop in Naha, Hakata and other locations before a port call at Yokohama, although one stop had already been canceled.

Several Japanese citizens are passengers on the Westerdam, a government source said. Japan plans to urge the ship to return to Hong Kong, and expects Japanese passengers to fly home.

"We will respond the same way if we become aware of any other similar situations," Abe said.

Japan has quarantined another cruise ship, Diamond Princess, off the coast of Yokohama. A total of 20 people on board have tested positive for the coronavirus, Japan's health ministry announced Thursday, raising the country's total patient count to 45.

A fourth government-chartered flight to bring Japanese citizens home from Wuhan left Haneda Airport on Thursday. It is expected to pick up about 200 people, including Chinese spouses of Japanese citizens.