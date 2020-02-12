ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus outbreak

Japan expands entry restrictions to virus-hit Zhejiang

Business hub and home to Alibaba has third-highest number of cases

SHUNSUKE SHIGETA, Nikkei staff writer
Residential buildings overlook the Grand Canal in Hangzhou. The Zhejiang province city is home to Alibaba headquarters.     © Getty Images

TOKYO -- The Japanese government decided Tuesday to bar entry to travelers from Zhejiang Province, tightening its entry restrictions in light of the widening reach of the new coronavirus.

Foreign nationals who have been in Zhejiang within 14 days of arrival in Japan, or who hold a passport issued in the province, will be denied entry. This follows an earlier decision to ban travelers from Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Zhejiang Province has the third-highest number of cases in China, behind only Hubei and Guangdong provinces.

It includes the cities of Hangzhou and Wenzhou, which have among the country's highest concentrations of coronavirus cases. Hangzhou hosts the headquarters of Alibaba Group Holding, while Wenzhou is famed as a cradle of small business.

