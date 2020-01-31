ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus outbreak

Malaysia's Top Glove sees orders from China double on coronavirus

World market leader expects to beat sales growth forecast this year

TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer
Top Glove looks to expand rubber glove capacity about 30% by the end of 2021. (Photo courtesy of the company)

SINGAPORE -- Malaysia's Top Glove, the world's leading supplier of disposable rubber gloves, said Thursday that orders from China have doubled their usual volume over the past few days as the deadly coronavirus outbreak widens.

Demand has surged in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the company said. Top Glove had forecast a 10% to 15% rise in rubber glove sales for the year ending August 2020, but now expects to surpass that growth.

Top Glove's share price has climbed more than 20% since the end of 2019. Malaysian rival Hartalega Holdings also has gained in the stock market.

Top Glove plans to expand annual capacity to 91.4 billion units by the end of 2021, up roughly 30% from the current 70.5 billion.

Though Asia outside of Japan accounts for only about 14% of overall sales, the company sees large room for growth in China due to improving sanitary practices.

North America, western Europe and Japan account for over half of Top Glove's rubber glove sales.

