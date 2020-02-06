ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Coronavirus outbreak

Takara Bio ramps up production of conoravirus test reagent 50-fold

Company to supply 30 test kit manufacturers in Wuhan and other Chinese cities

KENYA AKAMA, Nikkei staff writer
Takara Bio has increased production at its factory in Dalian, China. (Photo courtesy of Takara Bio)

KYOTO -- Takara Bio is preparing to produce 50 times more of a coronavirus testing reagent at its plant in Dalian in response to an urgent request from the Chinese city, where the Japanese drugmaker's main factory is located.

Takara Bio aims to churn out 250,000 units of the reagent per week and will supply it to 30 test kit manufacturers in 10 Chinese cities, including Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Dalian authority informally requested Takara Bio's subsidiary to provide a "stable supply" of the reagent in late January. It made the request formally on Tuesday. Under special permission, Takara's main factory in Dalian continued operating through the Luner New Year holidays, with its workforce increased to 100 employees working overtime to achieve the ramped-up times more production.

With the spread of the new coronavirus, supplies of test reagents have been running short.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media