Toyota and Honda to keep Chinese plants closed over virus fears

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor and Honda Motor will keep currently shuttered auto plants in China closed in response to the coronavirus epidemic, Nikkei has learned.

Toyota, which had planned to restart operations at its four Chinese plants as early as Feb. 10, extended its production halt to Feb.17.

All four of the automaker's plants in Tianjin, Sichuan, Jilin and Guangdong are joint ventures with local companies.

Honda decided on Jan. 29 to keep operations in the Wuhan area of Hubei Province suspended until Feb. 9, but now may extend the date. The closures are expected to last until late February, at least.

It had initially planned to restart the plants in early February after the Lunar New Year, but changed the date to Feb. 14 or later in response to a Chinese government notice following the viral outbreak.

It now has set late February as the earliest it will restart the factories.

Honda is the first Japanese automaker in China to extend the suspensions.

Honda's Wuhan plants can make up to 600,000 vehicles a year -- about half the maker's Chinese production capacity. In 2019, the company sold 1.55 million new vehicles in the country, setting a new company record.

The viral outbreak risks hurting the automakers' upcoming results, underscoring their dependence on China in terms of production and sales.