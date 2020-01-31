WHO declares global health emergency on coronavirus

BEIJING/NEW YORK -- The World Health Organization has declared the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus a global health emergency.

At a WHO emergency committee meeting Thursday to discuss the novel coronavirus, the panel members reversed a decision from a week ago, and urged the U.N. agency to declare the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus a "public health emergency of international concern."

Last week, the panel had said it was "not the time" for an emergency declaration due to a lack of evidence of the outbreak spreading outside China.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters after the meeting "We don't know what sort of damage this virus could do if it were to spread to a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility."

He said that there have been 98 confirmed cases in 18 countries outside of China to date. There have been eight cases of human-to-human transmissions, in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the U.S., he said.

Meanwhile, Tedros commended the Chinese government's response to contain the outbreak and said this declaration was "not a vote of no confidence on China."

China's Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, said Thursday evening that another 317 cases have been confirmed in the province, pushing the number of confirmed patients worldwide to over 8,100 -- surpassing the number of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, during the 2002-03 period.