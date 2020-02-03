World braces for sell-off Monday at China market reopening

HONG KONG -- Chinese equities markets are poised for their weakest Lunar New Year start in at least two decades when they return Monday from a break extended to contain the deadly new coronavirus.

Stocks will open between 5% and 9% lower, market strategists told the Nikkei Asian Review. They see the government pulling out all the stops to limit the damage, with the central bank announcing that it will pump 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) of liquidity into the market Monday.

Provinces and cities including Shanghai have further extended the break to Feb. 9, which could limit volumes, the strategists said. While workers have been encouraged to telecommute, traders must be physically present in the workplace and use secure proprietary systems to ensure compliance.

China unveiled a slew of measures over the weekend to support the financial system, such as allowing insurers with ample solvency to "appropriately raise their investment" in equities from the current limit of 30% of assets.

The People's Bank of China will inject the liquidity via reverse repo operations. "The banking system's liquidity will increase by 900 billion yuan from the same period a year earlier" as a result, it said. The measure, notably large for a single-day operation, aims to ensure that banks do not squeeze companies by tightening credit or recalling loans.

Still, traders expect Monday's opening to be worse than the 5%-plus declines for the country's main benchmark stock indexes -- the Shanghai Composite Index, the CSI 300 Index and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index -- on May 6, when markets returned from a holiday break and a pair of tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump threatened trade talks. The economic impact is expected to be larger this time around.

"I expect big falls when the local Chinese markets reopen on Monday," said Geoffrey Dennis, an independent emerging-markets commentator formerly with UBS.

"I would expect a drop of at least 5% in the Shanghai Composite Index, etc., on Monday unless there is suddenly some better news on the virus before then," Dennis said. "The likely sharp fall in the Chinese local shares [this] week will drag the [emerging-markets] index down again."

China accounted for more than a third of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index at the end of 2019, and declining mainland stocks will exacerbate the 10% fall from the Jan. 17 highs, Dennis said.

The outbreak has only worsened since then. Deaths had totaled 304 in mainland China at the end of Saturday, out of 14,380 confirmed cases there. The Philippines has confirmed the death of a 44-year-old man from China, the first fatality outside the mainland. The World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency last week.

FTSE China A50 Index futures has lost more than 7% since Jan. 23. Exchange-traded funds have been active in the past week in China, and the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China Index ETF, which tracks the top 300 stocks traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, fell by a similar amount. A decline of 2.8% or more for the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index would mark its worst opening after a Lunar New Year break in at least 20 years, exchange data shows.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index returned from the break on Wednesday and had fallen 5.4% by Friday's close. Taiwanese stocks opened on Thursday with their biggest drop since October 2018 and lost 5% in two days of trading.

"Monday morning is going to be chaotic, as the mainland doesn't have circuit breakers to limit index losses or gains," a trader at a global investment bank said.

"Individual shares on the main indexes can move 10% either way before they are stopped, and that is where the chaos comes," the trader said. "Without futures and options for single stocks, protecting against the moves could be nightmare."

Countries have imposed travel restrictions on China, and factories and retailers including Apple and Starbucks have closed locations in the mainland, raising questions over the economic impact.

Citigroup said in a note Friday it expects first-quarter Chinese growth to slip to 4.8% from 6% in the last three months of 2019. It also cut the full-year 2020 forecast to 5.5% from 5.8%.

"The indirect effects on other economies' growth rates could pull a fragile global economy down into recession," Dennis said, and "this is why the markets are falling so hard currently."

Additional reporting by Dean Napolitano in Hong Kong and Yusho Cho in Shanghai.